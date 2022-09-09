The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Oklahoma State is coming off a 12-2 season where it lost the Big 12 title game to Baylor, but rebounded to win 37-35 in the Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Arizona State went 8-5 in the season but ended the year on a sour note with a loss in the Las Vegas Bowl to Wisconsin. This will be the fourth meeting between the two programs all-time but the first since 1993.

The Cowboys are favored by 11 points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 57.5. Before making any Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season on a 48-37 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State:

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State spread: Oklahoma State -11

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State over-under: 58 points

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

The Cowboys had a touchdown and change to spare in a 58-44 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas on Thursday. It was an impressive offensive performance for Oklahoma State, as Spencer Sanders threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns with the team putting up 58 points in the first 58 minutes.

However, the Cowboys let their guard down late and two Central Michigan scores in mop-up time led to just a two-touchdown victory. Head coach Mike Gundy will certainly be looking to get things cleaned up defensively after being outgained 546 to 531 but he has to be happy with how his offense looked in an early-season tuneup.

What you need to know about Arizona State

Meanwhile, the Sun Devils ran circles around the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Thursday, and the extra yardage (419 yards vs. 119 yards) paid off. ASU steamrolled past Northern Arizona 40-3 at home and Herm Edwards will hope that a dominant defensive performance bodes well against a potent offense.

The Sun Devils held the Lumberjacks to a menial 2.3 yards per play in the victory and forced a pair of turnovers. However, they failed to record a sack and applying pressure on Sanders will be key. Edge rusher Travez Moore had two tackles for loss against Northern Arizona and a similarly disruptive game on Saturday could make a massive difference.

How to make Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State picks

The model has simulated Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up nearly $3,500 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.