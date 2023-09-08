Oklahoma State travels to Tempe in its first road contest of 2023 to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday night. With ASU moving to the Big 12 next season, this is the teams' last matchup as non-conference opponents. Both teams are 1-0 with victories over FCS opponents, with the Sun Devils having defeated Southern Utah, 24-21 last Thursday and the Cowboys knocking off Central Arkansas, 27-13 on Saturday. Oklahoma State won this same matchup last season in Stillwater, 34-17.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at Mountain America Stadium. The latest Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State odds via the SportsLine consensus list the Cowboys as 3.5-point road favorites, with the over/under at 56.5.

Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State:

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State spread: Oklahoma State -3.5

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State over/under: 56.5 points

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State money line: Oklahoma State -156, Arizona State +132

Why Oklahoma State can cover



Despite gaining 453 total yards, the Cowboys struggled to light up the scoreboard until the fourth quarter last week, scoring 14 of their 27 points in the final stanza. Coach Mike Gundy used three quarterbacks in the game, with only Garret Rangel throwing a touchdown against the Bears. OSU's QBs combined to go 30 of 48 for 304 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Defensively Oklahoma State will have to tighten up against the Sun Devils, after Central Arkansas gained 391 total yards and only committed one turnover. The Cowboys defense did have five sacks last week and will look to put plenty of pressure on ASU's freshman quarterback. With its offense seemingly not as potent as in previous years, Oklahoma State will likely have to win the time of possession battle to have a strong chance to win and cover on Saturday.

Why Arizona State can cover

New Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham got a scare in a strange game last Thursday night which was delayed for hours because of storms in the Phoenix area. After building a 21-7 lead at halftime, the Sun Devils were outscored 14-3 in the second half and held on against what is expected to be a poor FCS team again this season in Southern Utah. Despite holding the Thunderbirds to 226 total yards, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter made it a one score game.

True freshman QB Jaden Rashada was efficient in his first start, completing 18 of 31 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running backs Cameron Skattebo and DeCarlos Brooks combined to rush 29 times for 134 yards and a touchdown in the team's win last week. For Arizona State to succeed offensively, they must use tight end Jalin Conyers, who is a matchup nightmare for teams at 6'4", 270 lbs. Though he only had two catches for 51 yards against Southern Utah, Conyers looks to double his touchdown total this season from last year's five. See which team to pick here.

