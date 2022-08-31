The Big 12 season opens with a must-see matchup on Thursday evening. The No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys welcome the Central Michigan Chippewas to Stillwater for a season opening contest. Oklahoma State finished with a 12-2 record in 2021, posting a 7-0 mark at home. Central Michigan was 9-4 last season, including a five-game winning streak to end the campaign.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Stillwater. Caesars Sportsbook lists Oklahoma State as a 21.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 59.5 in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Central Michigan odds. Before you make any Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on a 45-32 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State:

Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State spread: OK State -21.5

Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 59.5 points

Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State money line: OK State -2000, CMU +1050

CMU: The Chippewas won more games in 2022 than in any season since 2009

OSU: The Cowboys have won 12 straight against non-Power 5 opponents

Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State picks: See picks here.



Why Central Michigan can cover

The Chippewas are coming off an impressive 2021 season with nine wins and a victory over Washington State in a bowl setting. Central Michigan is on an active five-game winning streak, the third-longest stretch in FBS, and the Chippewas are 20-13 since Jim McElwain took over, the best record in the MAC. That includes tremendous against-the-spread success at 21-11-1 since 2019, and the offense returns a great deal from last season.

Central Michigan ranked in the top 25 of the country in total offense in 2021, including the second-best passing offense in the MAC. Daniel Richardson returns as the starter at quarterback after a 24-touchdown season with more than 2,600 passing yards, and he protected the ball with only six interceptions. From there, Central Michigan has one of the best running backs in the country in Lew Nichols III, who led FBS with 1,848 rushing yards last season with 10 touchdowns and at least 100 rushing yards in each of Central Michigan's last eight games.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State's overarching metrics are quite favorable under Mike Gundy, and this is a friendly spot on paper for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State won 12 games a year ago, tying the school record for victories in a single season, and the Cowboys triumphed over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. In the midst of that run, Oklahoma State reached the Big 12 title game, and the Cowboys were unbeaten at home in Stillwater. If anything, the Cowboys could have been even better than 12-2, with the two losses coming by eight combined points, and Oklahoma State is on a 16-year bowl streak, the sixth-longest run in FBS.

Oklahoma State also dominates in season openers, winning seven straight and 15 of 17 under Gundy, and the Cowboys have won 28 of the last 29 games against non-Power 5 foes. With Spencer Sanders returning to anchor the offense and Oklahoma State coming off an elite defensive performance last season, the sky's the limit for the Cowboys at home.

How to make Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, with both teams projected to score 51 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's CFB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.