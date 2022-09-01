The No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys look to replicate their 2021 success beginning on Thursday evening. Mike Gundy's team opens its 2022 campaign with a home game against the Central Michigan Chippewas. It is the third all-time meeting between the programs. Oklahoma State was 12-2 last season, including a 7-0 mark at home, and Central Michigan posted a 9-4 overall record that included seven wins in the last eight games.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Cowboys as 21.5-point favorites at home for this 7 p.m. ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 58 in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Central Michigan odds. Before locking in any Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on a 45-32 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Oklahoma State vs. Central Michigan:

Oklahoma State vs. Central Michigan spread: OK State -21.5

Oklahoma State vs. Central Michigan over/under: 58 points

Oklahoma State vs. Central Michigan money line: OK State -2000, CMU +1050

CMU: The Chippewas won more games in 2022 than in any season since 2009

OSU: The Cowboys have won 12 straight against non-Power 5 opponents

Oklahoma State vs. Central Michigan picks: See picks here.



Why Central Michigan can cover

The Chippewas are coming off an impressive 2021 season with nine wins and a victory over Washington State in a bowl setting. Central Michigan is on an active five-game winning streak, the third-longest stretch in FBS, and the Chippewas are 20-13 since Jim McElwain took over, the best record in the MAC. That includes tremendous against-the-spread success at 21-11-1 since 2019, and the offense returns a great deal from last season.

Central Michigan ranked in the top 25 of the country in total offense in 2021, including the second-best passing offense in the MAC. Daniel Richardson returns as the starter at quarterback after a 24-touchdown season with more than 2,600 passing yards, and he protected the ball with only six interceptions. From there, Central Michigan has one of the best running backs in the country in Lew Nichols III, who led FBS with 1,848 rushing yards last season with 10 touchdowns and at least 100 rushing yards in each of Central Michigan's last eight games.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State's defense was utterly dominant in 2021, allowing the fewest points by a Big 12 team since 2010. The Cowboys should be strong on that side of the ball again, but Gundy's group should be stellar on offense. Oklahoma State returns 11 of 15 players with 300-plus snaps, and Spencer Sanders has immense experience at the quarterback spot. Sanders led the Big 12 in total offense in 2021, posting the third-most passing yards and leading all conference quarterbacks in rushing yards.

Sanders has a 24-8 record as the starter in Stillwater, and he was excellent in his last outings. Sanders threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns without an interception in the Fiesta Bowl win, and he is one of only four FBS players with at least 6,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards combined over the last three seasons. Sanders and the Oklahoma State offense will also face a Central Michigan defense that loses six of its top players from the 2021 team, lightening the load in the season opener.

How to make Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, with both teams projected to score 51 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's CFB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.