Who's Playing

No. 17 Iowa State @ No. 6 Oklahoma State

Current Records: Iowa State 3-1; Oklahoma State 3-0

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Oklahoma State and Iowa State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their three-game winning streak alive.

The Cowboys ran circles around the Kansas Jayhawks three weeks ago, and the extra yardage (593 yards vs. 193 yards) paid off. Oklahoma State was completely in charge, breezing past Kansas 47-7 on the road. That 40-point margin sets a new team best for Oklahoma State on the season. RB Chuba Hubbard was the offensive standout of the contest for Oklahoma State, rushing for two TDs and 145 yards on 20 carries.

Special teams collected 17 points for Oklahoma State. K Alex Hale delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Iowa State was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 516 yards compared to the Texas Tech Red Raiders' 270 two weeks ago. Iowa State enjoyed a cozy 31-15 victory over Texas Tech. Iowa State's RB Breece Hall was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for two TDs and 135 yards on 27 carries.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Cowboys going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Oklahoma State up to 3-0 and Iowa State to 3-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma State comes into the matchup boasting the eighth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at one. But the Cyclones enter the matchup with nine rushing touchdowns, good for seventh best in the nation. We'll see if the Cowboys' defense can keep Iowa State's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.61

Odds

The Cowboys are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma State have won four out of their last five games against Iowa State.