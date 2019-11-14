Oklahoma State vs. Kansas: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

No. 22 Oklahoma State (home) vs. Kansas (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma State 6-3; Kansas 3-6

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Oklahoma State Cowboys at noon ET at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday. Kansas is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

A victory for the Jayhawks just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 38-10 punch to the gut against the Kansas State Wildcats. The Jayhawks were down 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Oklahoma State and the TCU Horned Frogs, but Oklahoma State stepped up in the second half. Oklahoma State took their game against TCU 34-27. RB Chuba Hubbard went supernova for the Cowboys as he rushed for 223 yards and two TDs on 20 carries. Hubbard put himself on the highlight reel with a 92-yard TD scramble in the third quarter.

Oklahoma State's defense was a presence as well, and it collected three interceptions and one fumble. S Kolby Peel snatched up two of those interceptions, one with 5:09 remaining in the first quarter, the other with 10:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma State's win lifted them to 6-3 while Kansas' defeat dropped them down to 3-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys enter the contest with 267.7 rushing yards per game on average, good for ninth best in the nation. Less enviably, the Jayhawks are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 235.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Kansas.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks.

Over/Under: 67

Series History

Oklahoma State have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last five years.