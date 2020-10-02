The Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 clash at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kivisto Field in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas is 0-2 on the season, while Oklahoma State is 2-0. This is the 71st time these two conference foes have gone head-to-head with the Cowboys holding a 39-29-2 edge after winning the last 10 games in a row.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas spread: Oklahoma State -21.5

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas over-under: 54 points

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas money line: Kansas +900, Oklahoma State -1600

What you need to know about Kansas

The Jayhawks suffered a grim 47-14 defeat to the Baylor Bears last Saturday. Kansas was down 31-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing holding Kansas back was the mediocre play of quarterback Jalon Daniels, who did not have his best game. He passed for only 159 yards on 33 attempts.

Pooka Williams Jr. and Velton Gardner have been bright spots for the Kansas offense though. Williams has rushed for 143 yards and two scores, while Gardner has 151 yards and a score so far this season. The Kansas defense will look to get back on track against an Oklahoma State offense that has averaged just 309.5 yards per game so far this season.

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State netted a 27-13 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers last Saturday. Oklahoma State RB LD Brown looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 103 yards on 11 carries. That touchdown -- a 66-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

Oklahoma State's victory lifted the Cowboys to 2-0, while Kansas' defeat dropped them down to 0-2. The Oklahoma State defense got after the quarterback against West Virginia to the tune of five sacks, so Kansas' offensive line better have put in some good work at practice this past week in preparation for the matchup.

