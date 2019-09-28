Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State odds: 2019 Week 5 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is now in his 15th season at the helm of the Cowboys and that sort of continuity is hard to find these days in college football. Kansas State had it for years with Bill Snyder calling the shots, but Snyder's second retirement has brought in a new era in Manhattan with four-time FCS national champion Chris Klieman of North Dakota State at the helm. On Saturday, Gundy will welcome his new colleague in the BIg 12 to Boone Pickens Stadium for the first time for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff. The hosting Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites with the total listed at 60.5 in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State odds. But before you make any Week 5 college football predictions, be sure to check out the Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $5,310 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 5 on a roll, going a blistering 42-18 on its top-rated picks. It also called Notre Dame (+16) covering against Georgia and Auburn (+4) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games in Week 4. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that Klieman's squads at North Dakota State were known for their physicality and he's brought more of the same at Kansas State. The Wildcats are averaging 280 yards rushing per game and limiting opposing offenses to just 256 yards per contest.

Kansas State has 15 tackles for loss in three games this season and has forced six turnovers, including three in an upset win over Mississippi State last week. Meanwhile, the offense has used a physical rushing attack to create opportunities down the field, as Skylar Thompson isn't called upon often but does an average an impressive 9.2 yards per passing attempt when he does throw it. Oklahoma State gave up 36 points and 498 yards of offense to Texas last week, so Klieman and the Wildcats should be able to move the football on Saturday night.

Oklahoma State put up a good fight, but still lost 36-30 to Texas last week though the Cowboys covered as 7-point underdogs. OSU's defeat shouldn't overshadow the performances of Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries, and Spencer Sanders, who picked up 109 yards on the ground on 18 carries and accumulated 268 passing yards. Hubbard and Sanders haven't been phased by the tall tasks of replacing Justice Hill and Taylor Cornelius. The two have combined to account for nearly 88 percent of Oklahoma State's offense so far this season.

So who wins Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.