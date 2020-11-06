A Big 12 battle is on tap Saturday between the Kansas State Wildcats and the 14th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys at 4 p.m. ET at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Kansas State is 4-2 overall and 2-1 at home, while Oklahoma State is 4-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Cowboys are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games on the road. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are 6-1 in their last seven meetings against a Big 12 opponent.

Kansas State is also 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games against Oklahoma State at home. However, the Cowboys are favored by 12.5-points in the latest Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 46.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State spread: Oklahoma State -12.5

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State over-under: 46 points

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State money line: Oklahoma State -450, Kansas State +370

What you need to know about Oklahoma State



Last year was a coming-out party for Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard, as he rushed for 296 yards and a touchdown in Oklahoma State's 26-13 victory over Kansas State. And while Hubbard was slowed early in 2020 with injuries, Hubbard has 550 yards (4.6 yards per carry) through five games this year. But Hubbard went for just 72 yards on 25 carries in a 41-34 overtime loss to Texas last week.

Oklahoma State dominated Texas statistically in the loss, rolling up 530 yards against the Longhorns' 287, but four turnovers doomed the Cowboys' chances. Oklahoma State ranks fourth in total offense and second in rushing offense in the Big 12. The Cowboys' defense is even better, ranking second in total defense and first in scoring defense.

What you need to know about Kansas State

The Wildcats reeled off four straight wins, including a 38-35 shocker over then-No. 3 Oklahoma, but dropped a 37-10 decision last week to West Virginia. Quarterback Will Howard went just 19-of-37 for 184 yards and a touchdown, and threw three interceptions.

Kansas State's defense is a concern, though, as the Wildcats allow 437.3 yards and 26 points per game. The Wildcats rank sixth in scoring offense in the conference and are tied for fourth in scoring defense, while ranking eighth in total offense and total defense.

