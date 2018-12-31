Oklahoma State vs. Missouri, Liberty Bowl: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Liberty Bowl has developed a reputation as one of the better postseason games over the past few years. The Big 12-SEC matchup has produced some quality games, too, with three of the past four being decided by a touchdown or less. This year's game features two teams that love to throw it around in Missouri and Oklahoma State. So if you like passing yards and big plays, this should be a game for you.

The stars in this game include Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock (more on him later) but also the wide receivers for both teams. In particular, Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace and Mizzou's Emanuel Hall are two big names to watch. Wallace finished third nationally with 1,408 yards while Hall is a top-10 wideout in program history.

Viewing information

Event: Liberty Bowl

Date: Monday, Dec. 31 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Location: Liberty Bowl -- Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Oklahoma State: Man, does anyone know for sure which Oklahoma State team is going to show up? Is it going to be the one that beat Texas and West Virginia and came within a two-point conversion of knocking off Oklahoma? Or will it be the one that got housed by Kansas State and lost to TCU? Indeed, the Cowboys have been an enigma, but when they were at their best, they were one of the toughest teams to beat in the Big 12.

Which offense will on display? Because receiver Tylan Wallace was a Biletnikoff finalist and had a real case to win the thing and running back Chuba Hubbard is already primed to be the go-to back for the Pokes in 2019. If it's points Oklahoma State needs to win, it certainly has the personnel for it.

Missouri: This will be Lock's final game with the Tigers and he leaves as one of the most accomplished passers to come through the program. He likely won't surpass Chase Daniel's career passing record barring a record-setting performance, but Lock will leave as the school's No. 2 passer and could still eclipse 12,000 career yards. Also be on the lookout for a big game from receiver Hall. The senior missed four games this season with a groin injury but is the team's top wideout when he's healthy and had three 100-yard games this season.

Game prediction, picks

This feels like one of those bowl games in which you're just not sure what you're getting out of either team, but two things have held pretty consistently. First, Oklahoma State is a good underdog, covering 100 percent of the time as a dog this year. Secondly, coach Mike Gundy is 8-4 in bowl games. If the Pokes show up, they'll be a tough out for the Tigers. Pick: Oklahoma State +8.5

