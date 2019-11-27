Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma football game
Who's Playing
No. 21 Oklahoma State (home) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma State 8-3; Oklahoma 10-1
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Oklahoma State and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET at Boone Pickens Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Oklahoma State skips in on four wins and Oklahoma on three.
Oklahoma State was able to grind out a solid win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, winning 20-13.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 308 more yards than your opponent like Oklahoma did on Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They secured a 28-24 W over the TCU Horned Frogs. QB Jalen Hurts had a stellar game for the Sooners as he rushed for 173 yards and two TDs on 28 carries.
Their wins bumped the Cowboys to 8-3 and the Sooners to 10-1. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys rank 13th in the league when it comes to yards per game, with 475.6 on average. But the Sooners are even better: they come into the game boasting the most yards per game in the league at 574.7. We'll see if that edge gives Oklahoma a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Sooners are a big 13-point favorite against the Cowboys.
Over/Under: 70
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma have won all of the games they've played against Oklahoma State in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Oklahoma 48 vs. Oklahoma State 47
- Nov 04, 2017 - Oklahoma 62 vs. Oklahoma State 52
- Dec 03, 2016 - Oklahoma 38 vs. Oklahoma State 20
- Nov 28, 2015 - Oklahoma 58 vs. Oklahoma State 23
