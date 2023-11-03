Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have played every college football season since 1910, but Saturday's meeting will be the last in the Bedlam Series for the foreseeable future. The Sooners are moving to the SEC next season, putting an end to the annual rivalry. This year's edition is important regardless of the history, as the No. 9 Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) and No. 22 Cowboys (6-2, 4-1) are part of a five-way tie atop the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma is coming off a loss to Kansas, while Oklahoma State blew out Cincinnati last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma is favored by 6 points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma odds, while the over/under is set at 62 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma spread: Oklahoma State +6

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma over/under: 62 points

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma money line: Oklahoma State +192, Oklahoma -238

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State has rattled off four consecutive victories since its 2-2 start to the season, including a 45-13 win over Cincinnati last week. The Cowboys were only 7-point favorites in that game, but they scored 21 points in the third quarter and 14 points in the fourth quarter. Star running back Ollie Gordon II exploded for 271 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 10.8 yards per carry.

Gordon leads the country with 1,087 rushing yards, racking up 553 yards and six scores over the last two games. He is facing an Oklahoma defense that gave up 112 yards to Kansas running back Devin Neal in a 38-33 loss to the Jayhawks last week. The Cowboys are 18-2 in their last 20 home games, and they have covered the spread in four of their last five games overall.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma is coming off its first loss of the season, but it is still alive for the Big 12 title and a berth in the College Football Playoff. The Sooners have one of the top offenses in the country, ranked seventh nationally in total offense at 489.8 yards per game. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 2,302 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for eight more scores.

The Sooners have dominated this rivalry, going 91-19-7 with wins in seven of the last eight meetings. They cruised to a 28-13 win at home last season, and they have gone unbeaten against the spread in the last five contests between these teams. Oklahoma has covered the spread in seven of its last nine games, and it has more firepower than an Oklahoma State offense that relies heavily on its rushing attack. See which team to pick here.

