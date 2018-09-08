Oklahoma State vs. South Alabama: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

Oklahoma St. will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against South Alabama at 8:00 PM. Oklahoma St. will be looking to walk away with the same result they got against South Alabama last time they played.

Everything went Oklahoma St.'s way against South Alabama as the squad secured a 44-7 win. Mason Rudolph, who passed for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns, was a major factor in Oklahoma St.'s success.

Fortunately for South Alabama, Rudolph is no longer on the squad. Despite that, Oklahoma St. are still favored to win this one.