Oklahoma State vs. TCU: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. TCU football game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma State (home) vs. TCU (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma State 5-3; TCU 4-3
What to Know
TCU won both of their matches against Oklahoma State last season (44-31 and 31-24) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. TCU and Oklahoma State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Boone Pickens Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
The Horned Frogs were able to grind out a solid win over Texas last week, winning 37-27. TCU QB Max Duggan was slinging it as he picked up 72 yards on the ground on 13 carries and accumulated 273 passing yards. Duggan's longest connection was to WR Taye Barber for 51 yards in the third quarter. Barber ended up with 94 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
TCU's defense was a presence as well, and it collected four interceptions. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State was able to grind out a solid victory over Iowa State last week, winning 34-27. Oklahoma State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but RB Chuba Hubbard led the charge as he rushed for 116 yards and one TD on 22 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Hubbard's 65-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.
Their wins bumped TCU to 4-3 and Oklahoma State to 5-3. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Horned Frogs enter the matchup with only 103.7 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for 15th best in the nation. But the Cowboys come into the matchup boasting the sixth most rushing yards per game in the league at 263.5. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.80
Odds
The Cowboys are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 59
Series History
Oklahoma State and TCU both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 24, 2018 - TCU 31 vs. Oklahoma State 24
- Sep 23, 2017 - TCU 44 vs. Oklahoma State 31
- Nov 19, 2016 - Oklahoma State 31 vs. TCU 6
- Nov 07, 2015 - Oklahoma State 49 vs. TCU 29
