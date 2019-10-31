Oklahoma State vs. TCU: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State (home) vs. TCU (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma State 5-3; TCU 4-3

What to Know

TCU won both of their matches against Oklahoma State last season (44-31 and 31-24) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. TCU and Oklahoma State will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Horned Frogs will be hoping to build upon the 31-24 win they picked up against Oklahoma State the last time they played in November of last year.

TCU was able to grind out a solid victory over Texas on Saturday, winning 37-27. TCU QB Max Duggan was slinging it as he picked up 72 yards on the ground on 13 carries and accumulated 273 passing yards. Duggan's longest connection was to WR Taye Barber for 51 yards in the. Barber ended up with 94 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State lost to Iowa State when the two teams last met in October of last year, but they didn't allow Iowa State the same satisfaction this time around. The Cowboys took their contest against Iowa State 34-27.

TCU is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-4 against the spread.

Their wins bumped TCU to 4-3 and Oklahoma State to 5-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Horned Frogs and the Cowboys clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Oklahoma State and TCU both have two wins in their last four games.