A Big 12 battle is on tap between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at noon ET on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU is 4-4 overall and 1-3 at home, while Oklahoma State is 6-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. The two programs will be meeting for the 31st time on Saturday and Oklahoma State holds a 16-12-2 advantage in the all-time series with wins in five of the last eight meetings.

However, the Horned Frogs have covered the spread in two of the last three matchups with a pair of outright wins as underdogs in 2017 and 2018. The Cowboys are favored by one point in the latest Oklahoma State vs. TCU odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 51.5.

Oklahoma State vs. TCU spread: Oklahoma State -1

Oklahoma State vs. TCU over-under: 51.5 points

Oklahoma State vs. TCU money line: TCU -105, Oklahoma State -115

What you need to know about TCU

The Horned Frogs simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday, as they easily beat the Kansas Jayhawks on the road 59-23. That 36-point margin sets a new team best for TCU on the season. QB Max Duggan was on fire, passing for three TDs and 96 yards on 11 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 61 yards. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Duggan's 58-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.

The TCU offense hasn't been a powerhouse but Duggan keeps the unit moving and he takes care of the football with only three interceptions in eight games so far. Duggan is also now the team's leading rusher with 409 yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns.

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Oklahoma State beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 50-44 last Saturday. RB Dezmon Jackson had a dynamite game for Oklahoma State as he rushed for three TDs and 235 yards on 36 carries. This was the first time Jackson has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Jackson's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Chuba Hubbard, who led the NCAA in rushing a season ago, was out with a leg injury and is questionable for Saturday's game against TCU. However, if Hubbard can't go, the Cowboys should feel more than comfortable feeding Jackson the rock after his dominant performance against Texas Tech.

