FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 13 TCU used a monster second-half effort to shock No. 8 Oklahoma State 43-40 in double overtime. With the win, TCU emerges as the last undefeated team left in the Big 12 with the program's first 6-0 start since 2017. With the second half of the season on the horizon, the Horned Frogs should be considered the favorite to earn one of the two spots in the Big 12 Championship Game in December.

The Frogs trailed 24-7 in the first half and at one point were down 30-16 with just 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. However, TCU quarterback Max Duggan completed passes of 30 and 25 yards to star receiver Quentin Johnston to march down the field twice in the final minutes to force overtime. Facing second-and-11 in the second overtime, Duggan broke off a 12-yard run to get to the edge of the goal line; running back Kendre Miller punched in the game-winning touchdown shortly thereafter.

Johnston, a potential first-round NFL Draft pick, was unstoppable against the Cowboys' strong defense, posting 180 yards and a touchdown on eight catches. Duggan finished with 286 yards passing, 57 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders was strong for the Cowboys in the first half, but threw an interception as his offense were held to 2.7 yards per carry in the second half. TCU posted 275 yards and 6.1 yards per play in the second half alone, compared to 4.3 yards per play for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys allowed 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

