Texas A&M will try to overcome the absence of multiple key starters when it faces No. 20 Oklahoma State in the 2023 Texas Bowl on Wednesday night. The Aggies went 7-5 during the regular season, but four of those losses came against ranked teams. Oklahoma State won seven of its final eight games during the regular season before losing to Texas in the Big 12 title game. The Aggies notched a 24-21 victory when these teams met in the 2019 Texas Bowl.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Cowboys are favored by 3 points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over/under is 54 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Texas Bowl picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M. Here are several college football betting lines for the Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State game:

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M spread: Oklahoma State -3

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M over/under: 54 points

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M money line: Oklahoma State -151, Texas A&M +126

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Texas A&M has lost 13 scholarship players to the transfer portal, including star wide receiver Evan Stewart and defensive tackle Walter Nolen. Wide receiver Ainias Smith is also going to miss this game due to a finger injury, and the Aggies are down to their third quarterback of the season. Smith and Stewart were the only wide receivers on the roster to finish with more than 500 receiving yards this season, leaving third-string quarterback Jaylen Henderson without many options on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma State is in a much different position, as starting quarterback Alan Bowman and star running back Ollie Gordon II are both playing in this game. Gordon racked up 1,613 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns this season, averaging a whopping 6.3 yards per carry. The Cowboys have covered the spread in six of their last nine games, while Texas A&M has only covered once in its last seven contests.

Why Texas A&M can cover

While Texas A&M is going to be without a bunch of key players on Wednesday, the Aggies are still favored for a reason. They are facing an Oklahoma State pass defense that was among the worst in college football, finishing at the bottom of the Big. Henderson will be excited about his starting opportunity, even though he will be without top wide receivers.

Henderson threw two touchdown passes in each of the final three games during the regular season, including a 294-yard outing against LSU in the finale. He also adds more mobility to the offense than Max Johnson or Conner Weigman did, rushing for 104 yards and two scores in just three games. The Aggies have won six straight games as favorites, and they have covered the spread in four of their last five December contests.

