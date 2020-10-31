Who's Playing

Texas @ No. 6 Oklahoma State

Current Records: Texas 3-2; Oklahoma State 4-0

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is coming into the game with an unblemished 4-0 record.

The Cowboys sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 24-21 win over the Iowa State Cyclones last week. Oklahoma State can attribute much of their success to RB Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for one TD and 139 yards on 25 carries.

Meanwhile, Texas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Baylor Bears last week, winning 27-16. Texas QB Sam Ehlinger was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 270 yards on 23 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 51 yards.

Oklahoma State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Oklahoma State up to 4-0 and the Longhorns to 3-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys come into the contest boasting the 19th most rushing yards per game per game in the nation at 216.3. Texas has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 19 passing touchdowns, good for second best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $104.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3.5-point favorite against the Longhorns, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Oklahoma State have won four out of their last five games against Texas.