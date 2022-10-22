No. 11 Oklahoma State welcomes No. 20 Texas to Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday for what will serve as a significant game in the Big 12 race. The Cowboys are aiming to rebound after giving up a two-touchdown, fourth-quarter lead in a 43-40 double-overtime loss to No. 8 TCU last weekend. Quarterback Spencer Sanders threw for 245 yards and ran for a pair of touchdowns, but the Cowboys mustered just six points in the second half to allow the comeback.

Texas gained national acclaim after crushing Oklahoma 49-0 in the Red River Showdown but slogged to a 24-21 win against an Iowa State team that's 0-4 in Big 12 play. Quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for three touchdowns but mustered just 172 yards passing against a strong Cyclones defense. If not for a fumble on the final drive, Iowa State had a chance to win the game.

Texas has a commanding 26-10 lead in the all-time series, but the Cowboys have dominated over the past decade. Oklahoma State has won five of the past seven meetings, along with eight of the last 12. The Cowboys edged the Longhorns 32-24 last season behind 193 yards rushing from former running back Jaylen Warren.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Need to know

Quarterback battle: Two of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12 take the field on Saturday. Ewers has played well in his first two Big 12 starts, completing 38 of 57 passes for 461 yards and seven touchdowns. On the other side, Sanders has thrown for 1,639 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for eight scores in leading the Cowboys to a 6-1 start. Both quarterbacks are gunslingers, and the battle could decide the game.

Strength on weakness: Oklahoma State boasts perhaps the most disruptive defensive front in the Big 12. Eleven different players have multiple tackles for loss on Oklahoma State's defense while four linemen have at least three sacks. The Longhorns have three freshmen offensive linemen who will have their hands full; however, if Ewers can survive, Texas' talented receiver group can cause issues for Oklahoma State's secondary. The Cowboys rank bottom five nationally and give up more than 300 yards passing per game.

Who is the real Texas? The Longhorns have one of the wackiest resumes in college football to this point. Texas earned a national ranking after taking then-No. 1 Alabama to the wire. Over the next two weeks, they fell behind UTSA 17-7 and lost to Texas Tech. When Ewers returned from the injury he suffered against Alabama, however, the Longhorns eviscerated Oklahoma 49-0 and made us think they were one of the Big 12's best teams. One week later, it was a battle against a lowly Iowa State team at home. The Longhorns have to find some consistency with consecutive games against No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 17 Kansas State and No. 8 TCU. Also worth mentioning: Texas lost its only true road game against Texas Tech.

How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Oklahoma State vs. Texas prediction, picks

Ewers heads to Stillwater to play his first true road game, and it won't be an easy locale. The Cowboys have won 13 straight games at home dating back to the pandemic season. That said, the last victory was an overtime win for Texas on Oct. 31, 2020. The Longhorns can pull out the victory, but it will be a close game. Prediction: Oklahoma State +6

