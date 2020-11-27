Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ No. 21 Oklahoma State
Current Records: Texas Tech 3-5; Oklahoma State 5-2
What to Know
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Red Raiders and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Allowing an average of 38 points per game, Texas Tech has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.
Texas Tech can thank their lucky stars for their victory over the Baylor Bears last week. The final score was a hard-fought 24-23.
Special teams collected 12 points for Texas Tech. K Jonathan Garibay booted in four field goals, the longest a 48-yarder in the first quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Oklahoma State on Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They have to be aching after a bruising 41-13 defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners. No one had a standout game offensively for Oklahoma State, but they got scores from FB Logan Carter and QB Shane Illingworth.
The Red Raiders have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Texas Tech's win lifted them to 3-5 while Oklahoma State's loss dropped them down to 5-2. RB Tahj Brooks will be someone to keep an eye on after he punched in two rushing touchdowns last week. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Oklahoma State's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -104
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma State have won three out of their last five games against Texas Tech.
- Oct 05, 2019 - Texas Tech 45 vs. Oklahoma State 35
- Sep 22, 2018 - Texas Tech 41 vs. Oklahoma State 17
- Sep 30, 2017 - Oklahoma State 41 vs. Texas Tech 34
- Nov 12, 2016 - Oklahoma State 45 vs. Texas Tech 44
- Oct 31, 2015 - Oklahoma State 70 vs. Texas Tech 53