Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ No. 21 Oklahoma State

Current Records: Texas Tech 3-5; Oklahoma State 5-2

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Red Raiders and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Allowing an average of 38 points per game, Texas Tech has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

Texas Tech can thank their lucky stars for their victory over the Baylor Bears last week. The final score was a hard-fought 24-23.

Special teams collected 12 points for Texas Tech. K Jonathan Garibay booted in four field goals, the longest a 48-yarder in the first quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Oklahoma State on Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They have to be aching after a bruising 41-13 defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners. No one had a standout game offensively for Oklahoma State, but they got scores from FB Logan Carter and QB Shane Illingworth.

The Red Raiders have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Texas Tech's win lifted them to 3-5 while Oklahoma State's loss dropped them down to 5-2. RB Tahj Brooks will be someone to keep an eye on after he punched in two rushing touchdowns last week. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Oklahoma State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -104

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma State have won three out of their last five games against Texas Tech.