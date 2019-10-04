Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech is 2-2 overall and 2-0 at home, while Oklahoma State is 4-1 overall and 2-1 on the road. Texas Tech is 2-2 against the spread; Oklahoma State is 4-0-1. The Cowboys are favored by 10 points in the latest Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over-under is set at 63, up half a point from the opening line. Before you make any Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The day started off rough for the Red Raiders last week, and it ended that way, too. They were dealt a 55-16 defeat at the hands of Oklahoma. QB Jett Duffey had a tough game, throwing for just 120 yards of passing with no touchdowns and a fumble. Duffey is filling in for the injured Alan Bowman (shoulder), who remains out for this week's matchup.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Oklahoma State and Kansas State, but the 60-point over-under wound up being a bit inflated. The Cowboys came out on top against Kansas State by a score of 26-13. RB Chuba Hubbard went off for a huge day for the Cowboys as he rushed for 296 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries. Hubbard put himself on the highlight reel with an 84-yard TD run in the third quarter.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.