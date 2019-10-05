Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech odds: 2019 Week 6 college football picks, top predictions from proven computer model

The No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys will look to stay in the early Big 12 title hunt when they take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at noon ET on Saturday at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys fell just short against Texas last week, but do bring an impressive 4-0 record against the spread into this matchup. Texas Tech, meanwhile, is 2-2 straight-up this season with an 0-1 mark in conference play. The latest Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech odds list the Cowboys as 10-point favorites, up 1.5 points from the opening line. The over-under for total points expected is 63.5. Before locking in any Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech picks of your own, be sure to see the college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that the Red Raiders have been better on defense this season that many have expected. They're giving up 24 points per game and holding opponents to 390 yards per contest, much lower marks than in recent years. Those numbers would be even more impressive if not for the 56 points that Oklahoma, one of the nation's top-ranked offenses, dropped on them last week. They'll look to rebound in this matchup and play better on that side of the ball, while also hoping for better play from quarterback Jett Duffey, who is filling in for the injured Alan Bowman (shoulder).

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Oklahoma State and Kansas State, but the 60-point over-under wound up being a bit inflated. The Cowboys came out on top against Kansas State by a score of 26-13. RB Chuba Hubbard went off for a huge day for the Cowboys as he rushed for 296 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries. Hubbard put himself on the highlight reel with an 84-yard TD run in the third quarter.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.