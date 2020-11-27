The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at noon ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is 5-2 overall and 3-1 at home, while the Red Raiders are 3-5 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Red Raiders hold a 23-21-2 edge in the all-time series thanks to back-to-back victories in the last two seasons to stop a nine-year Cowboys winning streak from 2009-2017.

Texas Tech has also covered the spread in each of those victories and has two outright wins this season as underdogs. The Cowboys are favored by 11-points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 54.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech spread: Oklahoma State -11

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech over-under: 54 points

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech money line: Oklahoma State -420, Texas Tech +320

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

The night started off rough for Oklahoma State last Saturday, and it ended that way, too. The Cowboys suffered a grim 41-13 defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners. No one had a standout game offensively for Oklahoma State, but the Cowboys got scores from FB Logan Carter and QB Shane Illingworth.

Illingworth will miss Saturday's contest after testing positive for COVID-19 and starting quarterback Spencer Sanders is also questionable with an undisclosed injury he suffered in the loss to Oklahoma. If neither player can play, that would leave junior college transfer Ethan Bullock in line to start on Saturday. And that would put a lot of pressure on last year's FBS rushing leader Chuba Hubbard to get back on track as he's only averaged 4.7 yards per carry in 2020.

What you need to know about Texas Tech

Meanwhile, it was a tight game that could have gone either way, but Texas Tech made off with a 24-23 win over the Baylor Bears last week. Texas Tech's RB Tahj Brooks filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns. Colin Schooler had 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in the win as well. The Arizona transfer had 46 tackles for loss in three seasons playing for the Wildcats and Texas Tech needs him to make plays behind the line of scrimmage against Oklahoma State's potent offense.

Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cowboys enter the matchup with 24 sacks, good for 12th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Red Raiders are 14th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season.

