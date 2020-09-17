Who's Playing

Tulsa @ No. 25 Oklahoma State

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at noon ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Tulsa struggled last season, ending up 4-8. While Oklahoma State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.

Since the experts predict a defeat, the Golden Hurricane will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oklahoma State have won both of the games they've played against Tulsa in the last six years.