Who's Playing
Tulsa @ No. 25 Oklahoma State
What to Know
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at noon ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Tulsa struggled last season, ending up 4-8. While Oklahoma State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.
Since the experts predict a defeat, the Golden Hurricane will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Oklahoma State have won both of the games they've played against Tulsa in the last six years.
- Sep 14, 2019 - Oklahoma State 40 vs. Tulsa 21
- Aug 31, 2017 - Oklahoma State 59 vs. Tulsa 24