The 11th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys begin their 2020 season with much optimism on Saturday when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in the teams' coronavirus-delayed season opener at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. With game-breaking players returning on offense, the Cowboys were picked by the media to finish second behind Oklahoma in the 2020 Big 12 preseason poll. The team's No. 15 ranking in the preseason Top 25 marked the team's best preseason rank in the poll since 2017. Meanwhile, Tulsa returns 13 starters from a team that went 4-8 last season.

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa spread: Cowboys -23.5

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa over-under: 66 points

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa money line: Cowboys -1600, Golden Hurricane +900

OSU: RB Chuba Hubbard led the FBS in rushing yards (2,094) last season.

TU: RB Shamari Brooks has rushed for 2,700 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State returns an experienced team on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Cowboys have a returning starter at quarterback in sophomore Spencer Sanders and arguably the country's best running back-receiver combination in Hubbard and Tylan Wallace. Last season, Hubbard led the FBS with 2,094 rushing yards, 161.1 rushing yards per game and 179.5 all-purpose yards per game. Meanwhile, Wallace is among the best receivers in college football, ranking third among active FBS players in career receiving yards (2,512) and second in career receiving touchdowns (20).

Defensively, Oklahoma State returns 11 starters and almost every major contributor from a group that closed the 2019 season by holding each of its final six opponents under their respective season scoring averages. In 2018, the Cowboys allowed an average of 32.5 points and 452.5 yards per game, but in 2019, those numbers improved to 26.8 points and 412.3 yards per game.

Why Tulsa can cover

Tulsa brings back one of the most productive running back groups in the country. The team's returning running back corps has the second-highest career rushing yards (4,541) and rushing touchdowns (51) in the nation. Only Clemson ranks higher in both categories. For Tulsa, Brooks leads the way with 2,700 career yards and 23 touchdowns.

On defense, the Golden Hurricane have a playmaker in linebacker Zaven Collins. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Collins was a second-team American Athletic Conference selection last year after making 97 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and two pass breakups. Entering this season, Collins appears on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented to the nation's outstanding defensive player.

