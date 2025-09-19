Teams looking to get back into the win column meet when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Friday. Tulsa dropped a 42-23 decision to Navy on Saturday, while Oklahoma State is coming off a 69-3 loss at Oregon on Sept. 6. The Golden Hurricane (1-2), who have lost two in a row, are 0-1 on the road. The Cowboys (1-1), who finished 3-9 overall in 2025, are 3-4 on their home field since the start of last season. Oklahoma State quarterback Hauss Hejny (foot) remains out.

Kickoff from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 44-27-5, having won each of the last 10 meetings. After opening at -14.5, the Cowboys are now 9.5-point favorites in the latest Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5. Before making any Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa picks, check out the Friday college football predictions from SportsLine college football expert Gene Menez.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Menez enters the Week 4 college football schedule as SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert, going 10-3 on his last 13 college football bets, returning $977 for $100 players. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, Menez has zoned in on Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and college football betting lines for Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa:

Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State spread Oklahoma State -9.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State over/under 54.5 points Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State money line Oklahoma State -371, Tulsa +283 Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State picks See picks at SportsLine Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Redshirt freshman quarterback Zane Flores helps lead the Cowboys. In a 27-7 win over Tennessee-Martin in the season opener, he completed 13 of 20 passes for 136 yards. He also carried three times for eight yards. In high school, he was the Nebraska Player of the Year in 2022. His senior year, he threw for 3,117 yards and 31 touchdowns, while rushing for 274 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Redshirt sophomore Kalib Hicks leads the Oklahoma State ground game. In two games this season, he has carried 35 times for 119 yards (3.4 average). He spent parts of two seasons at Oklahoma prior to joining the Cowboys program. For his collegiate career, he has carried 40 times for 144 yards (3.6 average) and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Tulsa can cover

Sophomore quarterback Kirk Francis is questionable after suffering a concussion in Week 2. If he can't go, freshman Baylor Hayes will make his second career start. In the loss to Navy, he completed 22 of 37 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He also rushed for a touchdown. In parts of two games this season, he has completed 36 of 54 passes (66.7%) for 323 yards and two touchdowns with two picks.

Senior running back Dominic Richardson powers the Golden Hurricane rushing attack. The former Baylor and Oklahoma State back is in his first year at Tulsa. In three games, he has carried 53 times for 296 yards (5.6 average) and two touchdowns. In a 35-7 win over Abilene Christian, he carried 20 times for 142 yards (7.1 average) and one touchdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State picks

For Friday's Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State matchup, Menez is leaning under the total, but he also says a critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State spread you need to jump, all from the expert who returned $977 to $100 players over his last 13 college football picks, and find out.