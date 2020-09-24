Who's Playing

West Virginia @ No. 25 Oklahoma State

Current Records: West Virginia 1-0; Oklahoma State 1-0

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 0-5 against the Oklahoma State Cowboys since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. West Virginia's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. ET at Boone Pickens Stadium. The odds don't look promising for the Mountaineers, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

West Virginia ran circles around the Eastern Kentucky Colonels two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (624 yards vs. 185 yards) paid off. West Virginia steamrolled past Eastern Kentucky 56-10 at home. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point West Virginia had established a 49-10 advantage. RB Leddie Brown had a stellar game for West Virginia as he rushed for two TDs and 123 yards on ten carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

West Virginia's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Eastern Kentucky's offensive line to sack the quarterback four times. It was a group effort with four picking up one sack apiece.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They took their game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 16-7. The Cowboys' only touchdown came from RB Chuba Hubbard.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. Kicker K Alex Hale delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 7-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma State have won all of the games they've played against West Virginia in the last six years.