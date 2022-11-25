Who's Playing

West Virginia @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: West Virginia 4-7; Oklahoma State 7-4

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at noon ET Nov. 26 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The contest between Oklahoma State and the Oklahoma Sooners last week was not a total blowout, but with Oklahoma State falling 28-13 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Oklahoma State back was the mediocre play of QB Spencer Sanders, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw four interceptions.

Meanwhile, West Virginia received a tough blow last week as they fell 48-31 to the Kansas State Wildcats. A silver lining for West Virginia was the play of WR Sam James, who caught three passes for three TDs and 102 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that James has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Cowboys are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Oklahoma State, who are 4-5 against the spread.

After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last year, Oklahoma State came out ahead of West Virginia 24-3 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma State won five games and tied two games in their last seven contests with West Virginia.