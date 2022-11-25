Who's Playing
West Virginia @ Oklahoma State
Current Records: West Virginia 4-7; Oklahoma State 7-4
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at noon ET Nov. 26 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
The contest between Oklahoma State and the Oklahoma Sooners last week was not a total blowout, but with Oklahoma State falling 28-13 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Oklahoma State back was the mediocre play of QB Spencer Sanders, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw four interceptions.
Meanwhile, West Virginia received a tough blow last week as they fell 48-31 to the Kansas State Wildcats. A silver lining for West Virginia was the play of WR Sam James, who caught three passes for three TDs and 102 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that James has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
The Cowboys are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Oklahoma State, who are 4-5 against the spread.
After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last year, Oklahoma State came out ahead of West Virginia 24-3 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma State won five games and tied two games in their last seven contests with West Virginia.
- Nov 06, 2021 - Oklahoma State 24 vs. West Virginia 3
- Sep 26, 2020 - West Virginia 0 vs. Oklahoma State 0
- Nov 23, 2019 - Oklahoma State 0 vs. West Virginia 0
- Nov 17, 2018 - Oklahoma State 45 vs. West Virginia 41
- Oct 28, 2017 - Oklahoma State 50 vs. West Virginia 39
- Oct 29, 2016 - Oklahoma State 37 vs. West Virginia 20
- Oct 10, 2015 - Oklahoma State 33 vs. West Virginia 26