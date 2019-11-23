Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced simulation

Big 12 teams looking to upgrade their postseason possibilities meet up at noon ET on Saturday when the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) travel to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6). Powered by a three-game winning streak, the Cowboys stand alone in third place in the Big 12 and could be in line for a solid bowl invitation with a strong finish to the season. WVU, meanwhile, upset Kansas State last week to stay alive for postseason consideration, but must win out to become bowl eligible. The latest Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia odds list the Cowboys as 5.5-point road favorites, down two points from the opening line. The over-under is set at 55, down 3.5 points from the opener. Before locking any Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia picks, see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

West Virginia snuck past Kansas State with a 24-20 upset win last week. West Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of George Campbell, who caught five passes for 92 yards and two TDs, and Jarret Doege, who passed for 234 yards and three TDs on 30 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Doege's 50-yard TD bomb to Bryce Wheaton in the fourth quarter. Hakeem Bailey's interception in the closing seconds sealed the win for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia had not scored more than 17 points in its previous three games, prompting a QB change to Doege.

Oklahoma State, however, likely has the best player on the field in running back Chuba Hubbard. He's coming off another solid performance that saw him pile up 122 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over Kansas. On the season, Hubbard leads the nation with 1,726 rushing yards. He ranks second in touchdown runs (20). Oklahoma State, however, will be without quarterback Spencer Sanders, who has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season with a thumb injury. Dru Brown is expected to get the start in his place.

The Cowboys have been one of the nation's best teams against the spread this season, posting a 7-2 ATS mark overall against FBS competition. They've been great on the road (4-1 ATS) and as the favorites (5-2).

