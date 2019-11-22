Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at noon ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia is 4-6 overall and 2-3 at home, while Oklahoma State is 7-3 overall and 3-2 on the road. Oklahoma State has won three straight while scoring 30-plus points in each of their past five games. West Virginia is coming off its first win over a ranked team. The Cowboys are favored by seven points in the latest West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State odds, while the over-under is set at 59. Before entering any Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

West Virginia snuck past Kansas State with a 24-20 win last week. West Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of George Campbell, who caught five passes for 92 yards and two TDs, and Jarret Doege, who passed for 234 yards and three TDs on 30 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Doege's 50-yard TD bomb to Bryce Wheaton in the fourth quarter. Hakeem Bailey's interception in the closing seconds sealed the win for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia had not scored more than 17 points in its previous three games, prompting a QB change to Doege.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State ran circles around Kansas, and the extra yardage (481 vs. 281) paid off in the 31-13 win. Running back Chuba Hubbard was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Cowboys, as he rushed for 122 yards and two TDs on 23 carries. Dillon Stoner had five receptions for a career-high 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Hubbard leads the nation in rushing, with 1,726 yards in 10 games. The yardage total is fifth-best in school history. Stoner has eight catches for 243 yards and four touchdowns in his past two games.

