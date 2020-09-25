A Big 12 battle is on tap Saturday between the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers at 3:30 p.m. ET at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State is 1-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while West Virginia is 1-0 and is playing its first road game on Saturday. The Cowboys edged past Tulsa 16-7 last week, and West Virginia blew out Western Kentucky 56-10 two weeks ago. Oklahoma State won the last meeting between these two teams, taking a 20-13 decision in 2019.

Oklahoma State is 5-1 against the spread in its last six September games. West Virginia is even better, going 7-1 against the spread in its last eight September games. The Cowboys are favored by 6.5-points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 51.5. Before you make any West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State:

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia spread: Oklahoma State -6.5

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia over-under: 51.5 points

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia money line: OKST -250, WVU +210

OKST: The Cowboys are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 games

WVU: The Mountaineers are 4-2 in their last six games

What you need to know about Oklahoma State

The Cowboys sputtered on offense against Tulsa before prevailing 16-7. Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders went down with an ankle injury, but Oklahoma State's defense allowed just 278 total yards. Standout running back Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 2,094 yards last season, managed only 93 yards on 27 attempts and broke a string of 11 straight 100-yard games.

Despite a slow start to the season, the Cowboys will enter Saturday's Big 12 battle full of confidence. That's because Oklahoma State is 5-0 in its last five meetings against the Mountaineers.

What you need to know about West Virginia

West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a half against Eastern Kentucky, while running back Alec Sinkfield collected 123 yards and two scores on just 15 carries. The Mountaineers finished with 624 yards, split almost evenly between rushing (329) and passing (295).

West Virginia did not have a single 100-yard rusher last season and averaged just 73 yards per game as a team, the third worst mark in the FBS. Despite that, West Virginia enters Saturday's showdown with a 10-1 record in its last 11 games played in September.

How to make Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Hubbard falling just short of 100 rushing yards and scoring a touchdown.

