LAS VEGAS -- Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy made -- and later clarified -- a controversial statement in defense of star running back Ollie Gordon II during Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday. Gordon was arrested on June 30 in Tulsa on suspicion of DUI on Sunday, but will not miss game time for the incident, according to Gundy.

Gundy claimed on the ESPN+ broadcast of the event that Gordon blew a 0.10 BrAC, which is narrowly over the 0.08 legal limit. After looking up the metric, which he claimed could be "two or three beers," Gundy said that he easily could have been guilty of that 1,000 times and got lucky that it didn't turn into a serious situation.

"One thing that I can say in Year 20 as a head coach that I probably wouldn't say in Year 2 is, everyone needs to look in the mirror and think, have I done that and not gotten caught?" Gundy said. "Have I had two or three beers and drove a car? Because two or three beers can put you over the legal limit. People need to put some thought into that and not throw stones through glass windows. Not that it's right, and I want him to understand the seriousness as a parent, and I think he did."

After receiving criticism for his remarks, Gundy took to Twitter to clarify his statement.

"My intended point today at Big 12 media days was that we are all guilty of making bad decisions," Gundy wrote. "It was not a reference to something specific."

While Gordon could face internal penalties, Gundy said he views the matter as settled.

"I've been with Ollie a considerable number of times and listened to him," Gundy said. "He was remorseful and knew how serious it could have been. That allowed me to make a decision. I have to make a decision and there's a lot of people involved in this decision, not just him. I wanted it to be over with today, other than what he has to deal with from a legal standpoint. But for our team and me, it's over today and we try to regroup heading forward."

Gundy said that he brought Gordon to Big 12 Media Days so he could answer any and all questions about the incident. Gordon fielded numerous questions from the media about his arrest, and why he decided to attend media days only days removed from the incident.

"Just showing maturity, being here, being able to face everything that's going on," Gordon said. "I feel like it would be disrespectful to have my coaches and teammates up here having to answer questions when I could be there to answer them."

Gordon won the Doak Walker Award in 2023 as the top running back in college football after rushing for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. With Gordon's help, the Cowboys reached the Big 12 Championship Game for the second time in three seasons. Gordon ranks among the early leaders for the Heisman Trophy and was named Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Gordon was pulled over for speeding and swerving through traffic lanes. He was charged with DUI under the age of 21, transporting open alcohol containers, failure to maintain his line and driving over the speed limit.