Conference realignment may have sidelined the rivalry known as "Bedlam," but Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has a plan to revive one of college football's best in-state series in some form. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he suggested his Cowboys could meet arch-nemesis Oklahoma in a joint scrimmage "spring game."

Right now NCAA bylaws prevent teams from holding intercollegiate practices and exhibition games against each other in the spring. However, Colorado's Deion Sanders and Syracuse's Fran Brown have filed a petition to hold spring practices and a scrimmage. The NCAA Division I FBS Oversight Committee will meet on April 10, where a decision is expected on the matter.

With the Sooners moving to the SEC last season, the storied rivalry became dormant. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have met 118 times, but no one knows when the 119th matchup will come.

Gundy is trying to scratch that itch by reigniting the rivalry in spring practice. He admitted the Cowboys have considered the idea of spring games against the Sooners.

"Honestly, that's something we've talked about," Gundy said. "I think it's a great idea. I had kind of forgot about it until it got brought up. ... Honestly, for us, we should do a home and home with OU in the spring."

According to Gundy's plan, the Cowboys would visit the Sooners one weekend. Then they would switch and Oklahoma would host the next week. Teams could use the revenue from the glorified spring practices to fund NIL efforts.

"Charge 25 bucks per head," Gundy said. "They can use it for NIL. We'll use it for NIL."

If the teams only wanted to play one game per year, Gundy believes they could alternate hosting every year, and the rival programs could "split the gate."

Gundy did clarify that they wouldn't be live games due to injury risk, but the teams could have open practices and scrimmage against one another. Gundy would emulate the model NFL teams use in training camp.

"Nobody really has live scrimmages anymore, so you make it a full thud like we're doing and practice against them just like they do in the NFL," Gundy said. "We're moving towards the NFL. Why not do that? I think it'd be a great idea."