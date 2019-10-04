Oklahoma suspends kicker Calum Sutherland indefinitely amid Title IX investigation
Sutherland was the primary kicker for the Sooners during their first three games of the season
Oklahoma place-kicker Calum Sutherland is embroiled in a Title IX investigation after his girlfriend, who is a student at the school, made allegations that the sophomore physically assaulted her last month. Sutherland has been suspended indefinitely according to The Oklahoman.
An affidavit obtained by The Oklahoman states that the alleged incident occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 24, which is the same time Sutherland was cited for public intoxication. Sutherland's girlfriend claims that he verbally and physical assault occurred at an off-campus apartment. When police were called to the scene, they saw Sutherland walking away from the scene.
"During contact with the female party she stated a short physical and verbal altercation occurred," the affidavit says. "I did not observe any injuries on her person. The female subject stated her boyfriend was Calum Sutherland. From information obtained by the victim and uninvolved witnesses it was believed Calum was extremely intoxicated and there was a high likelihood he was going to return back to the apartments and continue to cause problems."
Sutherland is in his first season as the place-kicker for the No. 6 Sooners. He was 2-of-4 on field goals and made all 23 of his extra-point attempts during the first three games of the season. He was replaced by Gabe Brkic for last week's game against Texas Tech, which was the Sooners' first game since the alleged incident occurred.
Oklahoma will travel to Kansas on Saturday to take on the Jayhawks at noon ET.
