Oklahoma suspends three players for College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal vs. LSU

Update (Dec. 23): Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley confirmed Monday when he arrived in Atlanta that defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges will miss the Peach Bowl. He did not say whether the trio will be suspended for a potential national championship game should the Sooners beat LSU on Saturday.

Original Story (Dec. 18): No. 4 Oklahoma will face No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl in a College Football Playoff semifinal. As if the prospect of stopping one of the best offenses in the country wasn't already daunting, it now appears the Sooners might have to do so without one of their most disruptive players on defense.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins has been suspended for the CFP matchup against the Tigers. Additionally, Sooner Scoop is reporting that running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges will be absent due to suspension as well. When asked about the suspensions, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley did not offer much clarity.

"I'm aware of the report that is out there. Unfortunately, at this time, I cannot comment on it," said Riley. When asked specifically about whether or not Stevenson would play in the game, Riley responded with, "Kennedy Brooks will play."

Perkins is the biggest name of the trio. The sophomore leads the team in sacks with six, and is second on the team with 13.5 tackles for loss. Perkins is second on the team in quarterback hurries as well, so the Sooners defense will face Heisman winner Joe Burrow and a prolific LSU passing attack without its best pass-rusher.

Stevenson has played in all 13 games for the Sooners this season, and is third on the team in rushing yards with 515. His six touchdown runs trail only Jalen Hurts' 18. Bridges has also played in all 13 games, but hasn't been as involved in the offense. He's caught seven passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.