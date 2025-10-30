A potential SEC and College Football Playoff elimination game takes center stage Saturday night in Knoxville when No. 14 Tennessee hosts No. 18 Oklahoma under the lights at Neyland Stadium. It's the Vols' first and only home night game of the season as they return from a bounce-back win at Kentucky looking to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is seeking a rebound of its own after a 34-26 home loss to Ole Miss last week -- its second defeat in three games. The Sooners now face a must-win stretch to close the regular season, with upcoming matchups against No. 4 Alabama and No. 19 Missouri in addition to Saturday's trip to Knoxville.

The programs met last season for the first time as SEC foes, with Tennessee winning 25-15 in Norman. It was an emotional night for Vols coach Josh Heupel, who returned to the stadium where he was once an All-American quarterback and national champion for the Sooners. Overall, Oklahoma leads the all-time series 3-2, with an Orange Bowl victory in 1967 and regular-season wins in 2014 and 2015.

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee: Need to know

Battle of the SEC's best: This game features a best-on-best matchup in the SEC when it comes to Tennessee's offense going head-to-head against Oklahoma's defense. Heading into the weekend, Tennessee has the SEC's No. 1 scoring offense, total offense and passing offense while the Sooners boast the SEC's No. 1 scoring defense, total defense and passing defense. It's the kind of game where the direct battle between some of the sport's elite units decide the winner or a situation where one team's supposed "weaker" unit rises up to make the difference in a huge conference win.

Battle of sack machines: Both defensive fronts have been among the best in the country when it comes to getting after and bringing down the quarterback. Oklahoma enters the weekend ranked No. 2 in the SEC and tied for No. 2 nationally with 29 sacks on the year, while Tennessee is No. 4 in the SEC and No. 7 nationally with 27 sacks so far in 2025. Considering the playmaking ability of both quarterbacks, it serves as an X-factor that cuts both ways in the matchup. Both offensive lines will need to protect their quarterback to give them a chance to make plays and both defensive fronts looking to neutralize the offensive explosiveness by speeding up the quarterback's clock with pressure in the backfield.

Oklahoma cashes in on scoring opportunities: The dual-threat playmaking of quarterback John Mateer has made Oklahoma particularly difficult to stop in the red zone, leading to the Sooners having one of the best red zone offenses in the country. Oklahoma is one of just three teams nationally to score on every red zone opportunity, scoring 19 touchdowns and kicking seven field goals across its 26 red zone attempts. That strength should be a particular concern for Tennessee, which enters the week ranked No. 125 nationally in opponents red zone conversion rate.

Where to watch Oklahoma vs. Tennessee live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 1 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tenn.

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee prediction, picks

The Josh Heupel involvement has made this one of the great new rivalries post-SEC expansion, and if his emotional locker room moment last year didn't drive it home enough, this result will back up his desire to beat the Sooners. Neyland Stadium should be rocking under the lights and a Tennessee defense that has been a bit boom or bust throughout the season could find success flipping Oklahoma turnovers into easy points in a crucial win for the Vols' playoff hopes. Pick: Tennessee -3



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Tenn -3 Tennessee Tennessee Oklahoma Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee SU Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee Tennessee

Who will win and cover in each Week 10 college football game? Legendary Vegas expert Bruce Marshall is on a 21-7 roll on college football picks. Visit SportsLine now to see all his college football picks.