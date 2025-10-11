The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners will look to stay perfect when they battle the Texas Longhorns in the 2025 Red River Rivalry matchup on Saturday. Oklahoma is coming off a 44-0 win over Kent State, while Texas dropped a 29-21 decision at Florida in Week 6. The Sooners (5-0, 1-0 SEC), who have forced four more punts (40) through five games than they have allowed points (36), are 1-0 as the road team this season. The Longhorns (3-2, 0-1 SEC), who are 0-1 against ranked opponents, are 3-0 as the home team in 2025. Sooners quarterback John Mateer (thumb) is listed as probable after initially being listed as questionable.

Kickoff from Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas is at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Oklahoma vs. Texas odds have moved a lot as Mateer's status has shifted, but the Longhorns are currently 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 44.5.

Oklahoma vs. Texas spread Texas -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Oklahoma vs. Texas over/under 44.5 points Oklahoma vs. Texas money line Oklahoma -110, Texas -109

Why Texas can cover

Sophomore quarterback Arch Manning helps lead the Longhorns' attack. In five games this season, he has completed 60% of his passes for 1,151 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. He has also carried 43 times for 160 yards (3.7 average) and five touchdowns. In a 55-0 win over Sam Houston on Sept. 20, he completed 18 of 21 passes (85.7%) for 309 yards and three touchdowns.

Among Manning's top targets in the passing game is sophomore wide receiver Ryan Wingo. In five games, he has 17 receptions for 263 yards (15.5 average) and four touchdowns. He also has rushed five times for 42 yards, including a long of 32. In the win over Sam Houston, he caught four passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Mateer is trending towards playing, adding to an explosive group on offense. Freshman running back Tory Blaylock is one of Oklahoma's top options on that side of the ball. In five games, he has carried 57 times for 257 yards (4.5 average) and three touchdowns. In a 42-3 win at Temple on Sept. 13, he carried 14 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He had 15 carries for 78 yards (5.2 average) in last week's win over Kent State.

One of the top targets in the passing game is junior transfer wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III, who is in his first season in the program after three years at Arkansas. In five games, he has 26 receptions for 359 yards (13.8 average) and three touchdowns. In a 24-17 win over Auburn on Sept. 20, he caught nine passes for 127 yards (14.1 average) and one touchdown. He had four catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Kent State. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Texas picks

