Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra is back, but he doesn't plan on suiting up for the Sooners in the future. Calcaterra, who retired from football late last year, announced on his Twitter account that he would be returning to the sport, but entering the transfer portal.

"I am returning to football," Calcaterra tweeted. "This is something that I have been thinking about since the day I stepped away I owed myself the time to reflect on the best decision for me. Ultimately, my love and passion for the game, and my desire to accomplish my goals are the reasons for my return.

Calcaterra retired from the game in November 2019 after battling numerous concussions in his career. He had played only five games that season due to injury but was an important part of the Sooners' passing attack in 2018 when he caught 26 passes for 396 yards and six touchdowns. He was named to the first team All-Big 12 team by the conference's coaches and the media.

Regardless of which team he plays for in 2020 and beyond -- entering the transfer portal does not officially release you from the team -- he will be entering his senior season after receiving his bachelor's degree last spring.