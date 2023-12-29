No. 12 Oklahoma faces off against No. 14 in the Alamo Bowl, which ranks among the top bowl matchups outside of the College Football Playoff. The Sooners jumped from six to 10 wins in Brent Venables' second season thanks to a renewed defensive effort. However, Oklahoma lost two games in the middle of the season to ultimately play themselves out of a New Year's Six game.

On the other side, Arizona made a quarterback change to Noah Fifita in Week 2 and transformed into one of the nation's top programs. The Wildcats won six straight games to end the year and gave No. 2 Washington one of its toughest battles of the season. Arizona has not won a bowl game since 2015.

This bowl game will feature the past against the future of the Big 12. Oklahoma was a founding member of the league in 1996 and has won 14 league titles, more than triple the amount of anyone else. The Sooners will be departing for the SEC in 2024, however. Conversely, Arizona is set to enter the league for the first time in 2024.

These two teams have played twice in history but never in a bowl game. Arizona won the last matchup, a 6-3 decision in Tucson, Arizona, in 1989.

How to watch Alamo Bowl live

Date: Thursday, Dec. 28 | Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans.

Oklahoma vs. Arizona: Need to know

Arnold era begins for Sooners: Oklahoma parted ways with quarterback Dillon Gabriel after the season despite a super productive 2023, but the Sooners are far from empty handed. Five-star freshman Jackson Arnold is set to make the first start of his career against a strong opponent. Arnold was rated the No. 10 overall player and No. 1 player in Texas in the Top247 rankings and held offers from the nation's top programs. In five appearances this season, Arnold completed 18 of 24 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns. The Sooners are breaking in new offensive playcallers Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley, meaning this is a true first look at OU's SEC offense.

Fifita effect: Arizona's offense reached a different level after Fifita entered the lineup at quarterback. Fifita posted 2,515 yards passing and 23 touchdowns during a standout redshirt freshman season, including a 527-yard performance against rival Arizona State. Arizona boasts some truly standout wide receivers, including Tetairoa McMillan, who caught 80 passes for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns. The receiving corps is a strong advantage for Arizona.

Run game questions: Oklahoma's running game could be a headache as the Sooners try to make sense of a shuffling offensive line. Starters Andrew Raym and Tyler Guyton opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft, while Cayden Green shockingly transferred to Missouri. Running backs Marcus Major and Tawee Walker are also in the transfer portal, though the latter should play in the bowl game next to Gavin Sawchuk and Jovantae Barnes. Arizona ranks top 40 in sacks and top 20 in rushing defense, so the Sooners need to be prepared.

Alamo Bowl prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

The motivation gap will be stark in this game as Arizona plays in its first bowl game under coach Jedd Fisch, and that's before getting into the details. Oklahoma is running out a first-time starting quarterback behind a makeshift offensive line. To the contrary, Arizona is playing its star receiving corps next to its promising young quarterback. Additionally, Oklahoma only played two ranked teams in 2023. The Wildcats' power and athleticism will take the Sooners by surprise. Pick: Arizona -3



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm OU +3 Arizona Arizona Arizona Oklahoma Arizona Oklahoma Arizona SU Arizona Arizona Arizona Arizona Arizona Oklahoma Arizona

Which college football picks can you make with confidence during bowl season? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit over the past seven-plus seasons -- and find out.