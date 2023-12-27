The No. 14 Arizona Wildcats (9-3) and the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (10-2) collide in the 2023 Alamo Bowl on Thursday. Oklahoma ended the regular season on a three-game win streak. On Nov. 24, the Sooners blew out TCU 69-45. Likewise, Arizona was on fire to wrap up the season. The Wildcats blew out Arizona State 59-23 in Week 13 for their sixth win in a row.

Kickoff from Alamodome in Texas is set for 9:15 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 2.5-point favorites in Arizona vs. Oklahoma, while the over/under for total points is 61. Before making any Oklahoma vs. Arizona picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model entered bowl season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma vs. Arizona and has locked in its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Arizona vs. Oklahoma:

Arizona vs. Oklahoma spread: Wildcats -2.5

Arizona vs. Oklahoma over/under: 61 points

Arizona vs. Oklahoma money line: Wildcats -146, Sooners +121

ARIZ: Arizona has hit the 1H ML in 5 of last 7 games

OKLA: Oklahoma has hit the 1Q ML in 9 of last 13 games

Arizona vs. Oklahoma picks: See picks at SportsLine

Arizona vs. Oklahoma live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Arizona can cover

The Wildcats were able to successfully move the ball all season long and put up points. They finished the year fourth in the Pac-12 in scoring (34.3) and total offense (453.4) and fifth in passing offense (304.5). Freshman quarterback Noah Fifita has been able to push the ball downfield and create explosive plays. Fifita completed 73% of his passes for 2,515 yards and 23 passing touchdowns.

The California native has thrown for 300-plus yards in four games this season. In the finale against Arizona State, Fifita went 30 of 41 for 527 yards and a season-best five passing touchdowns. Sophomore running back Jonah Coleman is a powerful ball carrier with solid vision. Coleman produced 123 carries for 851 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 23 catches for 282 receiving yards. See which team to pick here.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma's playmakers will try to help out quarterback Jackson Arnold, who will get the start after Dillon Gabriel left via the transfer portal. The Sooners had three players go over 600 receiving yards during the regular season. Senior receiver Drake Stoops has been the go-to option in the passing game. The Oklahoma native leads the team in receptions (78), receiving yards (880) and touchdowns (10). He's recorded 100-plus receiving yards in three outings. In his last game, Stoops had 12 catches for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Freshman receiver Nic Anderson (6'4) provides the offense with an athletic, big-bodied weapon. Anderson uses his size to constantly make plays downfield. He's logged 31 receptions for 725 yards and nine touchdowns. Additionally, the Texas native averaged 23.4 yards per catch. In his previous outing, Anderson had four catches with 97 yards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arizona vs. Oklahoma picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, predicting 66 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can see the model's CFB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Oklahoma vs. Arizona, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.