The 2023 Alamo Bowl features the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats (9-3) and the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (10-2) squaring off on Thursday. Arizona heads into this matchup with a 9-11-1 record in bowl games. Meanwhile, Oklahoma has gone 31-24-1 in bowl contests. This will also be the second game in the Alamo Bowl history for both schools.

Kickoff from the Alamodome in San Antonio is set for 9:15 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Arizona vs. Oklahoma odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 59.5.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma spread: Wildcats -2.5

Arizona vs. Oklahoma over/under: 59.5 points

Arizona vs. Oklahoma money line: Wildcats -137, Sooners +115

ARIZ: Arizona has hit the 1H ML in 5 of last 7 games

OKLA: Oklahoma has hit the 1Q ML in 9 of last 13 games

Why Arizona can cover

Sophomore receiver Tetairoa McMillan generates separation with ease for the Wildcats. McMillan has fluid movements in open space but can be also dominant in contested catch situations. The Hawaii native ranks first on the team in receiving yards (1,242) with 80 catches and 10 touchdowns. In his last game, McMillan had 11 catches for 266 yards and one score.

This was his fifth game with more than 100 receiving yards, while senior receiver Jacob Cowing is another reliable weapon. Cowing owns superb foot quickness with strong hands at the catch point. The Arizona native leads the team in receptions (83) and receiving touchdowns (11) with 696 receiving yards. On Nov. 25 against Arizona State, Cowing logged nine receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma's playmakers will try to help out quarterback Jackson Arnold, who will get the start after Dillon Gabriel left via the transfer portal. The Sooners had three players go over 600 receiving yards during the regular season. Senior receiver Drake Stoops has been the go-to option in the passing game. The Oklahoma native leads the team in receptions (78), receiving yards (880) and touchdowns (10). He's recorded 100-plus receiving yards in three outings. In his last game, Stoops had 12 catches for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Freshman receiver Nic Anderson (6-foot-4) provides the offense with an athletic, big-bodied weapon. Anderson uses his size to constantly make plays downfield. He's logged 31 receptions for 725 yards and nine touchdowns. Additionally, the Texas native averaged 23.4 yards per catch. In his previous outing, Anderson had four catches with 97 yards. See which team to pick here.

