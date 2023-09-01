The first full Saturday of the 2023 college football season arrives on Sept. 2, with Memorial Stadium hosting a non-conference battle in the earliest time slot. The No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners welcome the Arkansas State Red Wolves to Norman. It is the season opener for both squads and each is attempting to improve after a disappointing 2022 run. Oklahoma finished 6-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big 12 last season, while Arkansas State was 3-9 overall and just 1-7 against Sun Belt competition.

Kickoff is at noon ET in Norman. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Sooners as 35.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 58 in the latest Arkansas State vs. Oklahoma odds.

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State spread: Oklahoma -35.5

Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State over/under: 58 points

ASU: The Red Wolves were 7-5 against the spread last season

OKLA: The Sooners were 5-8 against the spread last season

Why Arkansas State can cover

The Red Wolves have struggled by their previous standards recently, going 5-19 in two seasons under Butch Jones, but there are positive signs in this matchup. Arkansas State led the Sun Belt with only five interceptions thrown a year ago, and the Red Wolves have a budding standout at wide receiver in Corey Rucker. Rucker has more than 1,300 career yards and 15 touchdowns and, after a one-year stop at South Carolina, he returns to Arkansas State to anchor the passing game.

Arkansas State will also face a potentially vulnerable Oklahoma defense that ranked in the bottom three of the Big 12 in total defense (461 yards allowed per game), passing defense (261.5 yards per game), and rushing defense (189.0 yards per game) in 2022. Opponents completed more than 61% of passes against the Sooners last year, and Oklahoma was third-worst in the Big 12 with 30.0 points allowed per game. Arkansas State also has a special teams unit that projects as strong, including a top-four punting average (43.0 yards per attempt) and the No. 2 net punting average (40.0 yards per attempt) in the Sun Belt last season. See which team to pick here.

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma's offense projects to be highly prolific in 2023, just as it was in 2022. The Sooners scored 32.8 points per game last season and led the Big 12 with 474.0 total yards per game. Oklahoma also led the Big 12 with 219.4 rushing yards per contest, ranking in the top ten of FBS in the same category. The Sooners averaged 4.9 yards per carry with 29 rushing touchdowns, and Oklahoma generated real balance with more than 250 passing yards per game and 8.1 yards per pass attempt.

Senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel returns with more than 11,200 passing yards and 95 career touchdown passes. Gabriel helped the Sooners convert more than 40% of third down chances a year ago, and he was named as the Big 12's offensive newcomer of the year. Gabriel ranked No. 2 in the Big 12 in both passing yards (3,168) and passing touchdowns (25) with only six interceptions, and he is also a dual-threat using his legs. Gabriel added six rushing touchdowns in 2022 and has 14 rushing touchdowns in his college career. See which team to pick here.

