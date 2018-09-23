Oklahoma vs. Army score: No. 5 Sooners beat Black Knights in OT escaping a scare no one saw coming

If No. 5 Oklahoma barely survives a scare from Army and no one was around to watch it, did it really happen? The answer, of course, is yes. The Sooners will take the win each and every time no matter how it looks. And yes, there were witnesses -- more than 87,000 fans in attendance to watch Oklahoma survive Army 28-21 in overtime.

However, almost no one outside of the stadium saw it. Thanks to a distribution issue, the game was only available on pay-per-view. So as Army made things more interesting, a scramble ensued to find the game on television with most people -- fans and media like -- reverting to Twitter and other online outlets for play-by-play assistance.

Still, the tale of the stat sheet shows how this near-upset game came to be (remember: OU was a 28.5-point favorite). Army ran 87 plays -- 78 rushing -- to Oklahoma's 40 and dominated the time of possession 44:41 to 15:19, nearly three times as much. Four of Army's seven offensive drives were 16 plays or more. The Knights couldn't always stop the Sooners offense -- Oklahoma still averaged nearly nine yards per play -- but were able to keep that offense off of the field.

It was the right game plan executed perfectly. Still, Oklahoma made one key defensive play when Kenneth Murray intercepted a tipped pass from Army quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. at the tail end of a 17-play drive late in the fourth quarter. However, Oklahoma was not able to respond when Austin Seibert missed a 33-yard field goal that would have been the walk-off winner.

Oklahoma was able to score on its opening possession in overtime and stopped Army on downs on the ensuing possession. Had Army won, it would have been its first victory over a top-10 team in more than 50 years. Still, Oklahoma fans made sure to give Army a standing ovation as it left the field.