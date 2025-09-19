Unbeaten and ranked teams kick off their SEC schedule when the No. 22 Auburn Tigers battle the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Auburn is coming off a 31-15 win over South Alabama, while Oklahoma downed Temple 42-3 in Week 3. The Tigers (3-0), who tied for 13th in the conference with Oklahoma at 2-6 and were 5-7 overall last year, are 2-3 on the road since the start of last season. The Sooners (3-0), who were 6-7 overall last year, are 7-2 on their home field since the start of 2024.

Kickoff from Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., is at 3:30 p.m. ET. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 3-0, including a 27-21 win last season. The Sooners are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Oklahoma odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Oklahoma vs. Auburn picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 32-20 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Auburn vs. Oklahoma. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Oklahoma vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Oklahoma spread Oklahoma -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Auburn vs. Oklahoma over/under 48.5 points Auburn vs. Oklahoma money line Auburn +203, Oklahoma -250 Auburn vs. Oklahoma picks See picks at SportsLine Auburn vs. Oklahoma streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Oklahoma can cover

Junior quarterback John Mateer is in his first season with the Sooners after spending the past three years at Washington State. In three games this season, he has completed 71 of 105 passes (67.6%) for 944 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also carried 33 times for 161 yards (4.9 average) and four touchdowns. In last week's win over Temple, he completed 20 of 34 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown with one interception. He also carried seven times for 63 yards and a score.

One of Mateer's top targets is senior tight end Jaren Kanak. He has 14 receptions for a team-high 245 yards (17.5 average), including a long of 48. That total leads the nation and represent 54% of the receiving yards compiled by Oklahoma tight ends all of last season (455 yards). He played linebacker his first three years, with nine starts in 2023 and one last season.

Why Auburn can cover

Junior quarterback Jackson Arnold played his first two seasons at Oklahoma, throwing for 1,421 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024. In three games for the Tigers, he has completed 48 of 69 passes (69.6%) for 501 yards and four touchdowns. He has also rushed 35 times for 192 yards (5.5 average) and four scores. In last week's win over South Alabama, he completed 13 of 24 passes (54.2%) for 142 yards and one touchdown. He also carried 10 times for 50 yards and a pair of scores.

Leading the Tigers' ground attack is junior running back Jeremiah Cobb. In three games this season, he has carried 46 times for 314 yards (6.8 average) and four touchdowns. For his career, Cobb has rushed 108 times for 628 yards (5.8 average) and six touchdowns. He also has caught 14 passes for 92 yards (6.6 average) and two touchdowns.

How to make Auburn vs. Oklahoma picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 47 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Auburn vs. Oklahoma, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?