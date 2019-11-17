Oklahoma vs. Baylor: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, odds, line, pick, prediction
A possible preview of the Big 12 Championship Game takes place in prime time on Saturday
It's time for an old-fashion showdown on Saturday night in Waco, Texas. No. 10 Oklahoma heads to No. 13 Baylor with plenty of Big 12 Championship Game and College Football Playoff implications. The winner will take the top spot, either solely or by way of a tiebreaker, in the conference standings. Moreover, they'll remain in the thick of the College Football Playoff race.
It's a high stakes game that the Big 12 has become known for this time of year. With so much on the line, here's what to watch for as the Sooners and Bears battle for supremacy.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Nov. 16 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas
TV: ABC | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Storylines
Oklahoma: The Sooners' defense has been the storyline for this team most of the year. What was an abysmal group a year ago was much-improved through the first seven games. Then Kansas State came along and Oklahoma's defense has been pedestrian ever since. In its past two games -- the loss to the Wildcats and the 42-41 win over Iowa State -- Oklahoma has allowed season highs in total yards (426 and 477) and points. Depth has been a concern. Baylor is not the same quick-strike offense as Oklahoma, but the Bears do have a weapon in receiver Denzel Mims. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound wideout is a matchup problem for the Sooners' defensive backs.
Baylor: This ain't your Art Briles' Baylor Bears. This is the Big 12's best defense -- and there are teams playing defense in the Big 12 this year, don't let anyone tell you otherwise. The group has been anchored by a steady defensive line that gets in the backfield on its own. James Lynch leads the team with 12.5 tackles for loss and is having a first-team All-Big 12 season (if not All-America). Maybe Baylor can get into a shootout with the Sooners, but I much prefer its odds of pulling the upset if it's a slightly lower-scoring game played on its terms. How this team attacks Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts will have a lot to say about that.
Game prediction, picks
Few teams have played on the edge like Baylor. This team has won five games by one possession or less. It feels as though its ranking is a reflection of "not losing" more than "winning," if that makes sense. There's no question Baylor is worthy of being undefeated, I'm just wondering when the close calls are going to swing the other way. I like Oklahoma straight up, and as usual with the Sooners, one play can mean the difference between taking or laying the points. Pick: Oklahoma (-9.5)
So which picks can you make with confidence in Week 12? And which line is way off? Visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Tua Tagovailoa (hip) out for season
Tagovailoa was carted off the field and helicoptered to a hospital during Alabama's win over...
-
No. 20 Iowa knocks off No. 8 Minnesota
Minnesota's magic ran out on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium
-
Tua's greatness extends beyond Bama
While it's unlikely Tagovailoa suits up for the Crimson Tide again, will he be able to make...
-
Georgia beats Auburn, clinches SEC East
The Dawgs have taken down Florida and Auburn in two of the last three weeks to win another...
-
Oklahoma vs. Baylor score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 13 Baylor battle in a Big...
-
LSU vs. Ole Miss pick, live stream
The undefeated Tigers will hit the road in the rivalry known as the Magnolia Bowl
-
College football top 25 games, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game