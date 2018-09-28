Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds: 2018 college football picks, predictions from model on 8-2 run

A Big 12 bout kicks off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, when Oklahoma hosts Baylor. Both teams won their conference openers, but have loftier goals in mind. While Baylor is hoping to make a run for the Big 12 crown, nothing short of a College Football Playoff berth will suffice for Oklahoma. In the latest Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds, the Sooners are 23.5-point favorites, down a field goal from the opener, while the over-under on total points scored is 68.

The model knows the Sooners were lucky to remain undefeated after being outplayed at home in the second half against Army.

The Sooners have seen their offensive output diminish on a weekly basis: 63, 49, 37 and most recently 28. Granted, the competition has been stiffer, but the offensive struggles versus the Black Knights were telling. Luckily for them, the Sooners were able to pull off a victory and remain undefeated.

For the season, Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray has already eclipsed 1,000 yards passing and 11 touchdowns while rushing for another 242 and three touchdowns. The Sooners' explosive offense also features a solid ground game led by running back Trey Sermon, who is gobbling up yardage at 5.9 yards per attempt.

But just because Oklahoma features an explosive offense that can light up the scoreboard doesn't mean it can cover a massive spread at home against Baylor.

Baylor's Charlie Brewer has proven to be a legitimate dual-threat quarterback this season. In fact, he's amassed 862 passing yards and six touchdowns while adding over 125 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. And he's coming off an efficient performance last week against Kansas where he completed 19-of-27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bears also boast a 7-1 against the spread record in their last eight games against Oklahoma on the road.

