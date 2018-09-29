Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds: 2018 college football picks, predictions from proven model on 8-2 run

On Saturday, the Baylor Bears accept the gargantuan task of attempting to upset the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in Norman. Kickoff for this critical Big 12 matchup is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams face off at 1-0 in conference play after the Bears beat Kansas last week and the Sooners slipped past Iowa State. While Baylor is just hoping to pull off the upset, Oklahoma has yet another College Football Playoff berth on its mind. Oklahoma opened as a 26.5-point favorite and now is laying 21.5 in the latest Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds since the news that Kyler Murray reportedly won't start. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas believes will be scored, has risen from 67.5 to 68.5. Before locking in your Oklahoma vs. Baylor picks, be sure to check out what SportsLine's advanced computer model is predicting.

The computer model is well aware that Oklahoma dodged a major pitfall in its quest for a national title when it was able to squeak past Army last week in overtime. Much of the credit belongs to Murray, who accounted for all four touchdowns against the Black Knights. He tossed three scores and ran in another one from 33 yards out. For the season, he's thrown 11 touchdown passes and over 1,000 yards, while collecting another 242 on the ground.

But news broke Saturday that Murray reportedly won't start on Saturday due to disciplinary reasons. While it's unclear how long Murray will sit, expect backup Austin Kendall to get the starting nod against the Bears. If it's just a series or two that Murray sits, don't expect a major shift in the outcome, but this major news certainly casts more doubt on how this matchup will play out.

Even though Oklahoma still has the overall talent edge with or without Murray, this could possibly open the door for Baylor to make noise in this matchup.

Baylor's Charlie Brewer has proven to be a legitimate dual-threat quarterback this season. In fact, he's amassed 862 passing yards and six touchdowns while adding over 125 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. And he's coming off an efficient performance last week against Kansas where he completed 19-of-27 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bears also boast a 7-1 against the spread record in their last eight games against Oklahoma on the road.

