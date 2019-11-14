Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from Big 12 expert on 11-2 run

In perhaps the most important Big 12 matchup of the season, the undefeated Baylor Bears host the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Kickoff in the nationally-televised contest comes at 7:30 p.m. ET from McLane Stadium. The game has major implications for both the Big 12 standings and College Football Playoff picture. The Sooners (8-1, 5-1) sit at No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings and would likely be eliminated from consideration with another defeat, which would also jeopardize their chances of reaching the Big 12 title game. Baylor (9-0, 6-0) sits at No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings but would greatly improve its profile with a win on Saturday. Both clubs are coming razor-thin victories, with Baylor beating TCU 26-23 in triple overtime, while Oklahoma held off Iowa State 42-41. The Sooners are 10-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 67.5 in the latest Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds. Before locking your Baylor vs. Oklahoma picks, make sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli.

Fornelli has considered that the Sooners can't afford a hangover coming off a close call against persistent nemesis Iowa State. Although they allowed the Cyclones to score consecutive touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, their sometimes-maligned defense stepped up when it mattered most and stopped a two-point conversion to preserve the win.

The nation's top-ranked offense was hitting on all cylinders, as Oklahoma scored 35 of its 42 points in the first half. Heisman candidate Jalen Hurts went 18-of-26 for 273 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He added 68 rushing yards and two more scores as part of a ground attack that piled up 226 yards.

Even so, the Sooners are far from assured of covering the Oklahoma vs. Baylor spread Saturday against an upstart club that has developed a knack for finding ways to win.

Last week, the Bears were outplayed most of the way in a clunky defensive battle with bitter rival TCU. They trailed 9-0 at halftime before fighting back and tying the game at the end of regulation with a 51-yard field goal from John Mayers.

The Frogs had two chances in the overtimes to close out the game with one defensive stop, but Baylor's offense came through in the clutch. Denzel Mims caught a four-yard pass from Charlie Brewer in the third extra period for what proved to be the game-winner.

