Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds, line: 2019 college football picks, top predictions from Big 12 expert on 11-2 run

The Oklahoma Sooners and Baylor Bears could be on a collision course for the Big 12 title game. In the meantime, their regular-season meeting Saturday should have an impact on how the conference race plays out. Kickoff in the nationally-televised contest comes at 7:30 p.m. ET from McLane Stadium. The winner will stay alive in the College Football Playoff picture, while the loser is likely eliminated from consideration. Baylor (9-0, 6-0) remained undefeated and in first place in the Big 12 following its second overtime game of the season as it knocked off rival TCU 26-23 in triple overtime last week. The Sooners (8-1, 5-1) appeared in command against Iowa State before staving off a late comeback and holding on for a 42-41 victory. The Sooners are 10.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 69.5 in the latest Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds.

Fornelli has considered that Jalen Hurts has a history of stepping up when it matters most. The Alabama transfer led the Crimson Tide to a national title game as a freshman and later helped them win an SEC title game while filling in for injured starter Tua Tagovailoa. Hurts threw an uncharacteristic interception in the fourth quarter last week that helped the Cyclones stay in the game, but he accounted for five touchdowns in helping them build a 21-point halftime lead.

The quarterback's first major test for Oklahoma came against rival Texas and he came up big. Hurts threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns in the 34-27 victory over the Longhorns. He rushed for 131 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown. Although LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is now the front-runner for the Heisman, Hurts remains the second favorite at most sportsbooks.

Even so, the Sooners are far from assured of covering the Oklahoma vs. Baylor spread Saturday against an upstart club that has developed a knack for finding ways to win.

Last week, the Bears were outplayed most of the way in a clunky defensive battle with bitter rival TCU. They trailed 9-0 at halftime before fighting back and tying the game at the end of regulation with a 51-yard field goal from John Mayers.

The Frogs had two chances in the overtimes to close out the game with one defensive stop, but Baylor's offense came through in the clutch. Denzel Mims caught a 4-yard pass from Charlie Brewer in the third extra period for what proved to be the game-winner.

